Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi assumes charge of Army's Northern Command

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday assumed the charge of the Army's Northern Command.

In a solemn ceremony, the Army Commander paid tribute to Bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district today.





Lt Gen Dwivedi, who was serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff, succeeded Lt Gen YK Joshi in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He has held many important positions in his career of more than 35 years and also led a battalion in the Assam Rifle Sector (Operation Rhino) of Manipur.

The Northern Command of the Indian Army looks after the counter-terrorism efforts in entire Jammu and Kashmir and protects the Line of Control in both the union territories. It also manages the Ladakh sector with an ongoing Operation Snow Leopard against Chinese aggression. (ANI)

