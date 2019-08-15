Lt Gen YK Joshi flags off mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II

Lt Gen YK Joshi on Wednesday flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II in the Ladakh region.
ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:19 IST

Udhampur (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, on Wednesday flagged off a mountaineering expedition to Mount APSARASAS-II in the Ladakh region.
"A mountaineering expedition to MOUNT APSARASAS-II in the Ladakh region was flagged off from Leh by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding 'Fire & Fury' Corps," an official statement said.
The expedition is being undertaken by 'Tejasvi Teen' Battalion under the aegis of 'Patiala Brigade'.
The expedition team comprises of seasoned mountaineers who will attempt to summit the technically challenging peak located in the Siachen Muztagh mountain ranges.
With an elevation of 7,239 metres, MOUNT APSARASAS-II figures amongst the 100 highest peaks of the world.
"The team carried out extensive preparations and training prior to setting out for this challenging expedition. On its way, the team will negotiate perilous stretches of crevasse fields and steep ice walls to reach their objective," the statement read.
During the course of the expedition, the team will also summit MOUNT APSARASAS-I (7,245 metres) prior to summiting MOUNT APSARASAS-II, thus increasing the challenge factor and also giving this adventure activity a unique distinction of summiting two 7,000 metre plus peaks in a single expedition.
"Lieutenant General YK Joshi interacted with the team members and wished them fair weather and a successful summit," the statement said.
" The expedition will not only propagate the basic ethos of espirit-de-corps and camaraderie of Indian Army but will also go a long way in fostering the spirit of adventure and exploration amongst the troops," the statement read.(ANI)

