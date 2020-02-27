Lt Gen YK Joshi gives away Gallantry, Distinguished Service awards

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, General Officer Commanding, North Command, on Thursday presented Gallantry awards to soldiers and next of kin of the personnel, who lost their lives in Udhampur.

Joshi also presented Distinguished Service awards to officers, junior commissioned officers at an investiture ceremony.

Kargil war hero Lieutenant General YK Joshi appointed the Northern Army Commander in January. He is the first Gallantry award winner of the Kargil war to have been appointed the Army Commander-rank in the force. (ANI)

