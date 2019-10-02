Lt-General IS Ghuman assumes charge as Commander of Central Command of Indian Army

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Lieutenant Iqroop Singh Ghuman on Tuesday assumed charge as the Commander of the Central Command of Indian Army here.

"Lieutenant General IS Ghuman assumed the appointment of Army Commander #CentralCommand on 01 October 2019. Wreath-laying ceremony at Smritika War Memorial was held followed by Guard of Honour," read a tweet by the Indian Army.

He has succeeded Lieutenant-General Abhay Krishna who retired on September 30.

Ghuman was earlier serving as the Deputy Chief of Army Staff (Information System and Training) at Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence. (ANI)

