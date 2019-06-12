Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. File photo/ANI
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal. File photo/ANI

Lt Governonr of Delhi chairs 9th meeting of Task Force on women safety

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 20:58 IST

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal chaired the ninth meeting of the 'Task Force on Women Safety Issues' at Raj Niwas on Wednesday and emphasized that all stakeholders must have a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women.
"All stakeholders must have a focused and coordinated strategy to make Delhi a safe city for women. All departments should keep up their efforts for generating awareness and sensitization. All departments concerned should work towards creating a Delhi that is safe for women," Baijal said at the meeting here.
The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Delhi, Chairperson Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Commissioner of Police, Delhi and other dignitaries.
Baijal also asked the Chief Secretary to monitor the installation work of panic buttons in public transport to ensure completion in a time-bound manner and also advised Secretary (Social Welfare) to intensify the skill development programmes in Women and Children Homes.
At the start of the meeting, Baijal was informed about the 'Action Taken Report' of various Departments on the steps taken towards Women Safety in the city.
Regarding dark spots, it was informed that all MCDs and NDMC have addressed the dark sports identified by Safetipin in 2016.
Delhi Police informed that they have started several initiatives for women safety such as Sashakti Scheme, Anti- Stalking Service, Publication Facilitation Officers, Women Help Desks, Public Perception Survey, etc.
Delhi Police further informed that they are taking several steps regarding women safety such as deployment of police personnel at opening and closing time of girl and co-ed Schools and Colleges, intensive patrolling of ERVs, extensive publicising of Women Helpline No. 1091, coordination with NGOs and agencies running night shelters for homeless, establishment of clearly identifiable police booths or facilitation kiosks in vulnerable areas etc.
Delhi Police also informed that special recruitment drives are being organized to recruit women belonging to the North-Eastern States.
2634 women Constables/Sub-Inspectors of North-Eastern States have joined the Delhi Police. Recruitment of 379 Women Sub-Inspectors is under process. Transport Department has also employed 70 Women Conductors.
Baijal was further informed that 19 women shelters (with a capacity of 1244 inmates) were being managed by DUSIB.
Regarding awareness, it was informed that important phone numbers of police and Women and Child helpline have been displayed in every school prominently. It was also informed that "Internal Complaints Committee" have been constituted by the Department of Education in various schools, zones, district and headquarter level. (ANI)

