Lt Governor designates one court in each district in Delhi as Human Rights Court

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has designated a court of Additional Sessions Judge in each district of the national capital as Human Rights Court.



According to a Gazetted order, the decision was taken with the concurrence of Delhi High Court Chief Justice.

"In supersession of Notification dated 14.06.2011 and in pursuance of the power conferred by Section 30 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and all other powers enabling him in this regard, the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, with the concurrence of the Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi, is pleased to designate the court of Additional Sessions Judge-02 in each District as Human Rights Court," said a gazetted order issued by Lt Governor said. (ANI)

