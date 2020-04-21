Lt Governor directs officials to use technology to monitor containment zones in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed officials to use technology to monitor the containment zones across the national capital.

Baijal held a meeting with Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and senior officials of the Delhi government.

"Closely monitor containment zones, use technology, engage community leaders and volunteers. Ensure adherence to testing and surveillance protocols especially in hot spots," said Baijal in a press release.

The district machinery has been advised to use perimeter control measures and latest technology like drones, IP cameras, social media platforms etc. to ensure strict compliance within containment zones.

Baijal further directed all DMs and DCPs to ensure effective management of containment zones, food centres and night shelters strictly as per protocols of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Lt. Governor also directed for regular disinfection/sanitation and cleanliness of the containment zones. DMs and DCPs were directed to ensure that the supply of essentials is maintained in containment zones.

Baijal instructed DMs and DCPs to ensure effective compliance of social distancing and strict vigil at vulnerable places like agricultural markets, DUSIB night shelters, langars, food distribution centres, all shops of essentials items, mother dairy, medical shops, etc. (ANI)

