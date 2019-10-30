Lt Guv designate GC Murmu arrives in Srinagar, to take oath tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu, who has been appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Murmu was received by Advisor Farooq Khan and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam at Srinagar International Airport.

Preparations are in full swing in Jammu and Kashimr and Ladakh, as the two regions will be formally accorded the status of Union Territory on October 31.



Girish Chandra Murmu, a 1985-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Gujarat cadre will take oath as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon.



Murmu served as expenditure secretary at the Centre before getting appointed as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)





