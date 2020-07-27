Lt Governor GC Murmu inaugurating the ropeway in Jammu on Monday. Photo/ANI
Lt Governor GC Murmu inaugurating the ropeway in Jammu on Monday. Photo/ANI

Lt Guv GC Murmu inaugurates ropeway service from Bahu Fort temple to Mahamaya in Jammu

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:40 IST

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu inaugurated a ropeway service from Bahu Fort temple to Mahamaya in Jammu on Monday.
According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, this ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism in the Jammu region.
Jammu_july27.png" alt="" class="img-responsive">
The ropeway connects three temples - Jamvant Gufa Peerkho, Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple, according to DIPR, J-K.
It added that the facilities include restaurants, walkways, lawns and parking. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl