Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu inaugurated a ropeway service from Bahu Fort temple to Mahamaya in Jammu on Monday.
According to the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Jammu and Kashmir, this ropeway will boost pilgrimage tourism in the Jammu region.
The ropeway connects three temples - Jamvant Gufa Peerkho, Mahamaya Temple and Bahu Fort Temple, according to DIPR, J-K.
It added that the facilities include restaurants, walkways, lawns and parking. (ANI)
Lt Guv GC Murmu inaugurates ropeway service from Bahu Fort temple to Mahamaya in Jammu
ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2020 14:40 IST
