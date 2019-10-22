Lucknow: 7 IAS, 14 PCS officers transferred in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Seven Indian Administrative Officers (IAS) and 14 Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officers were transferred on Monday from their current positions by Uttar Pradesh administration.

Following the transfer, Chief Development Officer (CDO), Prayagraj Arvind Singh has been appointed as CDO Lakhimpur Khiri.

CDO, Unnao Prem Ranjan Singh was transferred as CDO, Prayagraj whereas CDO, Bijnaur Praveen Mishra was given charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) Noida.

Gaurang Rathi was posted as Municipal Commissioner, Varanasi.

Rajesh Kumar Ray who was working as Registrar, KGMU, Lucknow appointed as ACEO, UP Industrial Development Corporation (UPSIDC), Kanpur Nagar.

Rajesh Prajapat will now take over as CDO, Unnao while Prem Prakash Upadhyay, will take charge as ADM (Finance) Raebareli.

Kamta Prasad Singh will take over as CDO, Bijnaur while Prabhakant Awasthi was appointed Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Agra City.

Arun Yadav was transferred as Agra City Magistrate while Ramesh Mishra has been appointed as CDO, Sultanpur.

Ramprakash was appointed as ADM Finance, Jaunpur while Ashok Shukla has been transferred as OSD Revenue Council.

After the new appointments, Jagdamba Singh will take over as ADM Finance, Hathras while Harishankar Shukla will take over the charge of City Magistrate, Jalaun.

Luvkush Tripathi will take over as ADM Judicial, Lalitpur while Kamlesh Awasthi has been appointed as ADM (Finance) Sambhal.

Amit Kumar has been handed over the responsibility of City Magistrate, Badaun while Ashutosh Dwivedi will take over as Registrar, KGMU. (ANI)

