Complainant Farhat Naqvi at police station (Photo/ANI)
Complainant Farhat Naqvi at police station (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow: Activist files complaint against Waseem Rizvi; accuses him of assaulting his wife

ANI | Updated: Jun 18, 2019 21:11 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): A police complaint was registered against UP Shia Waqf Board chairman, Waseem Rizvi by a social activist on account of women harassment here on Tuesday.
The complainant, Farhat Naqvi, alleged that Rizvi routinely beats his wife and keeps her as a captive. She said she had been receiving information about his wife's condition over the past 2-3 months and finally decided to meet her.
"I went to the Shia Yateem Khana to meet his wife to seek her well-being but was instead confronted with 15-20 goons sent by Rizvi who abused, attacked, and threatened me. Later on the premises, he contacted me through his servant's phone and threatened to kill me", she told ANI.
Naqvi, president of Mera Haq foundation, now, also plans to register a complaint in National Commission for Women (NCW), UP state women commission, and also plans to take time from the Chief Minister to talk about the issue. "I hope that I get support from the authorities and UP Police takes action at the earliest," she added.
Waseem Rizvi, on the other hand, refuted the allegations made by Farhat Naqvi. He said, Maulana Kalbe Jawad, the shia muslim cleric, had conspired against him as he had supported a sexual assault accusation against Jawad.
"The woman (Farhat Naqvi) arrived at the Shia Yateem Khana and posed herself as a sister of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Union minister for minority affairs) and chairman of UP commission for women. Upon being stopped, she and her companions assaulted and misbehaved with children of the orphanage. I will take this complaint to CM Yogi Adityanath," Rizvi said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:13 IST

CBI case against Lawyers Collective, Anand Grover for violating...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against NGO Lawyers Collective and senior lawyer Anand Grover on charges of violating rules under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:07 IST

Bihar: AES death toll mounts to 112 in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Jun 19 (ANI): The death toll due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district rose to 112 on Wednesday, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

Mamata, Stalin, Naidu, KCR to skip all-party meet convened by PM today

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): DMK president MK Stalin, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the meeting of party leaders of political parties convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 09:36 IST

PM Modi to host dinner for all MPs tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Jun 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a dinner for all the Members of Parliament on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 08:42 IST

After encephalitis deaths, Odisha orders testing of litchi fruit

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 19 (ANI): Amid the outbreak of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Bihar which claimed 109 lives so far, Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das has directed officials to ascertain toxic content in litchi fruit being sold in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:56 IST

Gurugram: Man masturbates on woman, hurls abuses outside metro station

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 19 (ANI): A case has been registered by Gurugram police against an unknown person after a woman alleged that a masturbated on her on the escalator leading out of the HUDA City Centre metro station here on June 14.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:49 IST

Delhi: Restaurant employee stabbed to death by colleague

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A restaurant employee was stabbed to death by another staff in Central Delhi on Monday night allegedly after a heated argument broke out between them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:48 IST

Anantnag encounter: Adityanath announces ex-gratia of Rs 25...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and promised a government job to a family member of Army Major Ketan Sharma who lost his life in Anantnag encounter on June 17.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 06:40 IST

Delhi traffic cop spreads road safety awareness with rap songs

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police has a swanky method to spread road safety awareness as he has mastered the art of rapping.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:56 IST

Couple held for peddling cocaine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Excise Enforcement officials of Hyderabad on Tuesday arrested a couple and seized 9-gram cocaine from them at Banjara Hills area near Saibaba Temple.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:10 IST

Kaleshwaram project to be inaugurated on June 21

Hyderabad (Telangana) June 19 (ANI): Telangana government will inaugurate Kaleswaram lift irrigation project on June 21, an official statement read.

Read More

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 05:03 IST

Govt to remove minimum educational qualification rule required...

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday decided to remove the requirement of minimum educational qualification for driving a transport vehicle.

Read More
iocl