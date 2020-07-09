Lucknow admin cancels all leaves of Govt employees till Aug 31

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Lucknow administration on Thursday cancelled all the leaves of the government employees till August 31 in the view of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, it has been ordered that any officer or employee posted at the district level or the personnel associated with any department for the purpose of containment of COVID-19, will not be permitted to take any leave, including the casual leave till August 31, 2020," said District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

"If it is absolutely necessary for an officer or employee to take leave for any unavoidable reasons, the case will be presented to the District Magistrate for getting such leave sanctioned by the concerned District Level Officer," he said.

"If the above orders are disregarded by any officer or employee, then it will be considered as an offense punishable under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. (ANI)

