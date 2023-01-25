Lucknow apartment collapse: SP leader's son arrested, FIR registered against three

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): In connection with the collapse of the Alaya apartment, in which three people died, one person named Nawazish Shahid, who happens to be the son of Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shahid Manzoor was arrested on Wednesday.

The Uttar Police have registered FIR against three people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the police said.

As per the police, the search is underway to nab the other two accused.

The FIR has been lodged by senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi. The case has been registered under sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the allegations, the construction was done without passing the map, and substandard materials were used in the construction.



The three are also accused of cheating people in the greed of earning money.

The police have said that the people complained of the building shaking due to the construction work going on with drilling machines.

Earlier on Tuesday, three people died after the building collapsed on Wazir Hasanganj Road in Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said.

As per the latest reports, three people are still trapped under rubble and the dead body of one old lady has been recovered from the spot.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams on the spot.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the district administration to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. (ANI)

