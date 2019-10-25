The City Montessari School in Lucknow is the world's largest school with nearly 56,000 students.
The City Montessari School in Lucknow is the world's largest school with nearly 56,000 students.

Lucknow-based school bags Guinness World Record title for having 55,547 students

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2019 18:03 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 25(ANI): A Lucknow-based school has won the Guinness World Record for becoming the 'world's largest school' in terms of strength of students.
City Montessori School (CMS) has won the global award for having 55,547 students in 2019-20, as stated by CMS founder, Jagdish Gandhi.
Speaking to ANI, Gandhi said, "I started this school with only five children, and I never imagined that one day it would become the largest school in the world. All of this has been possible due to the blessings of the parents who sent their children to our school."
He continued, "We help our children to be balanced in the physical, social and spiritual knowledge. We also teach them human education and the importance of peace and unity. Our students are highly adept in physical knowledge and fully capable of clearing the global examinations."
Meanwhile, Abha Anant, principal of CMS, Gomti Nagar branch in Lucknow city, said, "The immense passion of our founders towards providing education has influenced us to perform better. We focus on helping our children achieve excellence and their character development, that's why our numbers have increased."
Currently, the CMS has 18 branches and approximately 56,000 students all over the city. (ANI)

