Lucknow bench of Allahabad HC takes suo motu cognizance of Hathras incident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has taken suo motu cognizance of Hathras incident and has sought response from state DGP and other senior officials.

The Court has sought response from Additional Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary (Home), Director General of Police, Additional Director General, Law and Order and District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police of Hathras by October 12.

"Today, we find ourselves constrained to take cognizance of an extremely sensitive and important matter touching upon the basic human/fundamental rights of the citizens of this country and residents of this State based on certain newspaper items and programmes shown in the audio-visual media, according to which, a young girl of 19 years, a resident of District - Hathras in the State of U.P. was subjected to gang rape and in this process not only her bones were broken but her tongue was also mutilated presumably with the intent that she may not disclose the names of the perpetrators of this abominable crime," the court order said.



It said the incident has evoked disgust amongst the people as is borne out from newspapers, TV channel programmes and has been condemned by all.

The order said another unfortunate aspect of the matter is that the victim fought for life for almost two weeks but ultimately she succumbed to her injuries on September 29 at Safdurjung Hospital in New Delhi.

"It is said that the alleged perpetrators of the crime have been apprehended and some SIT has been formed by the State Government to investigate the matter. However, for the moment, we are concerned with what has happened thereafter. The incidents which took place after the death of the victim on October 29 leading up to her cremation, as alleged, have shocked our conscience, therefore, we are taking suo moto cognizance of the same," the order said. (ANI)

