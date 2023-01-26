Lucknow building collapse: SDRF recovers 42-year-old woman's body

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Thursday while continuing its rescue operation, retrieved a body of a woman, 48 hours after the collapse of the Alaya Apartment building in Lucknow's Hazratganj, said the SDRF on Thursday.

The SDRF said that the woman's body found while removing the debris from Alaya's apartment is identified as 42-year-old Shabana Khatoon who was the resident of the apartment's flat number 201 the relatives informed.

With this, the toll of death in the case has risen to four.

The SDRF team further informed that on Tuesday bodies of three women were found during the rescue operation.

So far, 16 people have been rescued from the debris created after the Alaya Apartment Building collapsed in the Hazratganj area of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the accident and instructed sending SDRF and NDRF teams to the spot. The Chief Minister also directed the district administration officials to take the injured to the hospital for proper treatment immediately.



The police are present at the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Earlier, on Wednesday the Uttar Police registered FIR against three people in connection with the case. They have been identified as Nawazish Shahid, Mohammad Tariq and Fahad Yazdani, the police said.

As per the police, the search is underway to nab the other two accused.

The FIR has been lodged by senior sub-inspector Daya Shankar Dwiwedi. The case has been registered under sections 308, 323, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the allegations, the construction was done without passing the map, and substandard materials were used in the construction.

The three are also accused of cheating people in the greed of earning money.

The police have said that the people complained of the building shaking due to the construction work going on with drilling machines. (ANI)

