Lucknow: Class 10 student to watch Chandrayaan 2 landing on surface of moon with PM Modi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] Aug 31 (ANI): Rashi Verma, a class 10th student of Delhi Public School Lucknow, has made her state proud as she got selected for watching India's ambitious moon mission "Chandrayaan 2" landing on the surface of the moon, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after winning a space quiz.

While speaking to ANI Rashi said that as soon as she got to know about the space quiz she started preparing since that day itself with full dedication.

"Approximately, all students from my class had appeared for this exam, we were shown videos related to space, which helped me to a great extent," she said.

She further added, "I am very excited to meet our prime minister, will ask him about his fitness mantra and how does he manage everything at a time."

On asking about her dream she said that her dream is to become an IAS officer and she wants to serve the nation.

Rashi who is among the 60 children selected from all across the country will be watching the landing on September 7 at 01:55 am at Indian Space Research Centre headquarters in Bengaluru. (ANI)

