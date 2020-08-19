Lucknow Collectorate shut for two days after staffers test COVID-19 positive

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The district collectorate in Lucknow, which houses the offices of several administrative officers, was on Wednesday closed for two days for sanitisation after some staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

"As a result of some staffers at the Lucknow Collectorate testing positive for COVID-19, all the offices in the collectorate will remain closed on August 19 and 20 for sanitisation other safety measures as per the guidelines of the Centre and State government," an officials order said.

It said that during this time, only disaster management and COVID-19 related staff will be allowed to enter the collectorate.

According to officials, there are a total number of 50,242 active coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh while 1,09,607 have recovered after treatment and 2,585 people have lost their lives. (ANI)

