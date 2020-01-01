Lucknow: Congress initiates donation drive to raise penalty amount imposed during Priyanka's scooter ride

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Lucknow Congress committee president Mukesh Singh Chauhan on Tuesday took donations from locals here in order to collect money for paying the challan amount of Rs 6,100 which was issued after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra rode pillion on a party worker's scooter to reach the residence of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who was arrested for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Congress workers under Chauhan's leadership collected donations from people at a local market here, read a statement.

Earlier, Rajdeep Singh, who is the owner of the scooter, had said that he will pay the challan amount himself.

The challan was issued against Rajdeep Singh whose scooter was driven by Congress leader Dheeraj Gurjar to reach the residence of Darapuri. During the ride, both Gurjar and Gandhi were seen not wearing helmets. (ANI)

