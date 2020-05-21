Lucknow Court sends UP Congress Chief to 14 days judicial custody

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): A Lucknow Court has sent Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu to judicial custody for 14 days on Wednesday.

He was arrested in connection with protest by party leaders over the issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant workers. He will be lodged in a temporary jail.

An FIR was also registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party's Uttar Pradesh chief Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area where he had staged a sit-in protest demanding that buses, his party had arranged to ferry back migrants to their homes, be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

