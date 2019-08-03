Lucknow: Customs dept seizes illegal cache of black pepper, cigarettes from Charbagh station

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 3 (ANI): The Customs officials on Saturday conducted a raid at the Charbagh railway station here where they seized a cache of black pepper and cigarettes.

The consignment had been loaded into the Awadh Assam Express at Guwahati. The customs officials caught hold of the consignment from a sleeper bogey of the train which had halted at Platform number 4 of the station.

The value of the consignment has been estimated to be Rs 25 lakh. The illegal cache of black pepper and cigarettes was being transported from Myanmar to Delhi via train. (ANI)

