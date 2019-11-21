Lucknow : District Commandant Home Guards arrested in alleged 'salary scam'

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a Home Guards district Commandant on Wednesday in an alleged salary scam.

The accused, District Commandant KS Pandey, will be produced in Court today by police.

A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Gomti Nagar Police Station and subsequently, raids were conducted for arresting him.

According to police, the pages of the duty muster-rolls of Home Guards were allegedly changed in the office of the Commandant and in August 2019 itself, only 8 Home Guards out of 23 were deployed. However, salaries of all the personnel were drawn and paid for both July and August 2019.

Police also found a huge gap in the entries made in the police general diary and muster roll during the cross-verification. Irregularities worth Rs 4, 99, 000 in salary payment were found.

Further investigation is underway (ANI)

