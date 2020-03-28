Lucknow DM visits different areas of city, asks people to maintain social distancing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash on Saturday visited different parts of the city to assess the on-ground situation. He visited areas such as Kesar Bagh, Hazratganj, Rumi Darwaza, Mahanagar, Gole Market, etc.

He has appealed to the people to maintain social distancing in the given situation and has also given instructions to ensure that there is no shortage of stocks at shops of essential commodities like fruits, vegetables, and medicines.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has climbed to 918 including 19 deaths. (ANI)

