Lucknow DP, CP inspect shelter homes for migrant workers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): As hundreds of migrant workers continue to cross state borders to reach their homes amid the countrywide lockdown, District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash, and Sujeet Pandey, Police Commissioner, visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to review the arrangements for the migrant workers, said Swatantra Kumar, ACP, Vibhuti Khand, on Monday.

"In the morning, Abhishek Prakash and Sujeet Pandey had visited the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan to review the arrangements for the migrant workers," Kumar told ANI.

Three shelter homes have been set up at Haj House near the airport, Awadh Shilpgram near Shaheed Path and Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar.

"At the quarantine facility in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, we have provided food and shelter facility to about 600 people while maintaining social distance rule set by the Central government," Kumar said.

Mohammad Abbas Ansari, who had once gone to Haryana in search of work, said, "Social distancing can be maintained if each person gets a separate room."

"But if several people are accommodated in a single hall as has been done at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, then the social distancing can not be maintained," he added.

"The government should have sealed the state's borders from the day the lockdown was imposed. Then this chaotic situation would not have occurred," he added. (ANI)

