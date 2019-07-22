Representative image
Lucknow: Dreaded criminal wanted in 8 cases of murder held by Crime Branch

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 21:31 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): A special team of Crime Branch, Stars 1, on Monday held the mastermind of an interstate syndicate wanted in several cases of murder, loot, kidnapping and car-jacking.
Acting on a tip-off, the team arrested Sharad Pandey alias Ravi alias Kali (38 years), a resident of Delhi arrested from his current residence in Lucknow.
Inspector Gagan Bhaskar ensured that the accused could not escape and overpowered him to stop him from opening fire on the police team during the attempt to capture him.
Pandey was wanted by the police of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi and Haryana for 8 murders including a triple murder case in Haryana, the double murder case of Bhatinda, Punjab, double murder of Shamli, UP, and a murder case of Greater Noida.
He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each from the Delhi and Haryana police on his head.
He was also an accused in various cases of robberies, attempt to murder and was an accused in more than 100 car-jackings of luxury vehicles from across the Delhi, NCR region.
Pandey confessed to his involvement in the crimes post his arrest during the interrogation.
One country-made pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession. (ANI)

