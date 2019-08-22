Lucknow: Firing near a tea stall in Hazratganj triggers panic

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): There was panic among locals in the Hazratganj area here after they claimed to have heard the sound of a gun being fired, police said adding that they are investigating the matter.

The firing occurred sometime during the late afternoon after which the people contacted the police which reached the spot and began an investigation.

"We got information about a firing near a tea stall in the area. We are conducting investigations in the matter and are questioning the locals as to find out the reason and the people behind the incident," Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Kumar Mishra told reporters here.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

