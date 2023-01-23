Lucknow: German Ambassador meets CM Yogi, says India now plays important role in international forums under leadership of PM Modi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI): German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann, met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday.

As per officials, fruitful discussions regarding industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh were held between the Uttar Pradesh CM and German Ambassador. They also talked about the strong economic ties between India and Germany.



Welcoming the German Ambassador in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that with a trade history of more than 500 years, India and Germany are bound by a common history of economic cooperation. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the bilateral relations between the two countries are scaling new heights.



The Chief Minister said that Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 24 crore, contributes 8 per cent to the total GDP of the country. Uttar Pradesh is India's fourth-largest state area-wise, and one of the country's fastest-growing economies.



The Chief Minister said that full attention is being paid to the needs/expectations of the investors in Uttar Pradesh. Better law and order, adequate and uninterrupted power supply, and the availability of a vast land bank in the state are encouraging for industries. Our industry-friendly policies have changed the business-industrial environment of the state.

As many as 25 sectoral policies have been prepared according to the needs of the industry and a single window system has been launched to ease procedures for investors. The state government is ready to provide all the necessary resources to the entrepreneurs for industrial development as per the vision of the Prime Minister.



The Chief Minister said that all necessary infrastructure is available in Uttar Pradesh for industrial development. Uttar Pradesh is becoming an 'expressway state' today. Soon, the state will have 5 international airports. The first inland waterway from Haldia to Varanasi is in Uttar Pradesh only. The Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed here. Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor and Western Dedicated Freight Corridor pass through Uttar Pradesh. Multimodal logistic/transport hubs are being set up in the state at Dadri and Boraki. German companies will have a favourable environment here.



The Chief Minister said that the government is setting up a grand Film City near Jewar International Airport in Gautam Buddha Nagar where the Medical Device Park and Fin-Tech City are also being developed. There are limitless possibilities for investors here.



The Chief Minister said that the state has got the largest MSME base in the country and there are immense possibilities of employment in this field. Germany's technology and innovative policies can be extremely useful for their development. We expect cooperation in this direction.



The Chief Minister said that the Defence Industrial Corridor being established in Uttar Pradesh is full of investment opportunities for Germany. "We have vast land, and enough human resources. We are providing all necessary resources to the investor companies interested in defence production. This is a good platform for Germany. The UP Defence Industrial Corridor should be considered for investment."



The Chief Minister said that the state government is organising the Global Investors Summit in state capital Lucknow from February 10 to 12. At the summit, the government will showcase the immense business opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and provide an excellent platform for the global business community to partner with the state in India's journey of progress.



The Chief Minister said that through this Flagship Investors Summit, "We aspire to make Uttar Pradesh more attractive to investors and create opportunities for the integrated development of the state."



During the talks, Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said that Germany and India share strong economic ties. "We are working together in many areas such as scientific and social exchange, climate, environment, sustainable development and energy.



Ambassador Philipp said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India now plays an important role in international forums. Big changes have been seen in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years. Law and order has improved significantly. Work in the area of infrastructure development has been unprecedented. All efforts are being made to modernise the transport system including airport, expressway, waterway and metro.



The German Ambassador said that Uttar Pradesh has played a major role in environmental protection and improving the eco-system through efforts like mass plantation, ban on single-use polythene and revival of rivers. Germany appreciates these efforts.

Speaking about expanding bilateral relations in various fields, Ambassador Phillip stated that Germany is willing to work with the proposed metro light projects in Uttar Pradesh. Germany will ensure the availability of its technical experts in this important transport project.

Appreciating the educational scenario of Uttar Pradesh, the German Ambassador said that currently, German institutes along with IIT Kanpur and MMMUT Gorakhpur are collaborating in research, development and training. Indo-German Scientific Council, plans to work with other universities of Uttar Pradesh. Good results will be seen in the near future.



Ambassador Philipp Ackermann said that Germany is Uttar Pradesh's partner in several fields. Many industrial groups from Germany are interested in coming to Uttar Pradesh for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit in February. This summit will further strengthen the mutual relations between the two countries. (ANI)