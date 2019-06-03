Lucknow: Illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 1 arrested

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 2 (ANI): Police on Sunday seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh and arrested one man from Farid Nagar area of Lucknow.

The illicit liquor was seized from a truck, said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP Lucknow.

"Police has seized illicit liquor worth over Rs 50 lakh from a truck, today. A man has been arrested in connection with the case, while two others are absconding. The truck has been seized," Naithani said.

Further investigation is currently underway. (ANI)

