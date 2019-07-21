Lucknow: Infant's body found near KGMU

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): The body of an infant has been found near King George's Medical University (KGMU) here.

The police found the body on Saturday.

"1-2 day old infant was found dead near KGMU. Her body has been sent for postmortem," Circle Officer (Chowk), Durga Prasad Tiwari said.

An investigation in the case is underway and further action will be taken, he added. (ANI)

