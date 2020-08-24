Lucknow: Kabir Math employee shot at in firing

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): An administrative officer of Kabir Math ground was shot at allegedly by some people who came to book the place for a wedding.

The injured man has been admitted to a hospital and is out of danger.

"The administrative officer of Kabir Math was shot at today. He is safe and is being treated in the trauma center. Necessary legal action is being taken, said Rajesh Kumar Srivastava, ADCP, Lucknow.

Kabir Math is in the Hasanganj police station area of Lucknow. According to a sadhu, Siyaram, the incident occurred at 9 am today.

"Three people came on the pretext of booking a guest house. Dhirendra Das and his disciple Ravindra Das were together. Two rounds were fired, we heard the noise. When we went there, we saw Dhirendra Ji soaked in blood," said Siyaram. (ANI)

