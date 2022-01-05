Lucknow-Kanpur expressway will be backbone of defence corridor, says Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): The Lucknow-Kanpur greenfield expressway is an economic corridor and it will be the backbone of the defence corridor, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari laid the foundation stone for 16 national highways worth Rs 7,409 crore in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Singh said on the occasion that the Lucknow-Kanpur expressway is an economic corridor and for the defence corridor project it will serve as its backbone.

"With the construction of this expressway, the state will generate more employment and develop industries. Development of roads plays important role in the growth of any state," he said.

Singh further said that he was also a road and transport minister but the kind of work that Nitin Gadkari doing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is amazing as every day around 30-40 kilometres of roads are being built.



"Law and order is equally priority of any state for economic development. To remove 'obstructions', we need strong people like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Ji because he knows when to use road roller, bulldozer and JCB. He has ended Gunda raj and Mafia raj in the state," he said.

He also said that work is underway to improve interstate connectivity from Lucknow to nearby cities.

Speaking on the occasion, Nitin Gadkari said that the Lucknow-Kanpur greenfield expressway will cut short the travel time between the two cities to 30 minutes. The highway will be developed in terms of Mumbai-Pune connectivity.

"Water, power, transport and communication are key players in the development of any state. After 2014 under PM Modi...Rajnath Singh was elected from Lucknow and I assure Yogi Ji that we are developing seven green expressways in UP," he said.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister travelled to Meerut in just 45 minutes from Delhi through the new Meerut expressway and added that this is the development of Uttar Pradesh being done by the double engine government.

The event was attended by UP Deputy CM-Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma. (ANI)

