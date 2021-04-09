Lucknow: KGMU to conduct screening of various departments after 30 doctors test positive for COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The King George Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has decided to conduct screening of various departments after 30 doctors tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, KGMU administration has decided to conduct screening of various departments. On April 7, more than 30 doctors had tested positive here and screenings are being done since then," said Sudhir Singh, spokesperson of KGMU, Lucknow.

Those who had tested positive will be tested again so that it can be known that the earlier report was not false, he said.



He further said that on April 6, the Chancellor of KGMU and the vice-chancellor have tested positive for COVID-19 even after receiving both shots of the coronavirus vaccine.

"The KGMU administration is very serious about controlling the spread of infection. Screening has also been also in the view of rising infection. The administration has made every possible effort to stop the transition to the university at the initial stage," he added.

A night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi with effect from Thursday night.

Meanwhile, as per the Union health ministry, there are currently 31,987 active cases in Uttar Pradesh. So far, 6,04,979 recoveries and 8,964 deaths have been reported. As many as 1,26,789 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,29,28,574. Currently, there are 9,10,319 active cases in the country. (ANI)

