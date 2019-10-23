Lucknow: Man held for murdering neighbour

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly murdering a woman from his neighbourhood on the suspicion that she orchestrated his wife's illicit relationship with another person.

"In 2017, Shahid suspected that his wife has an illicit relationship with a neighbour. Later, she divorced him. Shahid's daughter eloped with someone. He suspected that woman named Rekha is behind all this," said police officer Suresh Chandra Pal.

The accused identified as Shahid, on October, asked woman, Rekha, to go with him to an exorcist but he took her to a forest and allegedly committed the crime.

The police said that Rekha has begun to trust Shahid as he used to drop her to office regularly.

"On October 15, they made a plan to meet an exorcist in order to get rid of their problems. But Shahid took her to a forest and killed her," Pal said. (ANI)

