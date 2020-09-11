Lucknow Metro returns lost bag containing demand draft of Rs 5.32 lakhs

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday recovered a bag containing Rs 5,32,286 demand draft during a routine search inside the X-BIS machine and following due verification and formalities had handed it over to the owner.

During an inspection of the X-BIS machine of the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, security staff found a polythene bag. On checking, it was found that the bag had a demand draft, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday through a statement.

Within a span of 40 minutes of finding the bag, it was returned to its owner Prashant Kumar by the metro officials, the statement added. (ANI)

