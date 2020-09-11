Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation on Wednesday recovered a bag containing Rs 5,32,286 demand draft during a routine search inside the X-BIS machine and following due verification and formalities had handed it over to the owner.
During an inspection of the X-BIS machine of the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station, security staff found a polythene bag. On checking, it was found that the bag had a demand draft, the Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation informed on Friday through a statement.
Within a span of 40 minutes of finding the bag, it was returned to its owner Prashant Kumar by the metro officials, the statement added. (ANI)
Lucknow Metro returns lost bag containing demand draft of Rs 5.32 lakhs
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2020 13:54 IST
