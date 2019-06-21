Lucknow: Mortal remains of AN-32 crash victim reach his native place

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Putali, who lost his life in the Indian Airforce AN-32 transport plane crash, arrived in his native place on Friday.

Putali was onboard the ill-fated AN-32 transport plane which crashed in Arunachal Pradesh while it was headed to Mechuka Advanced Landing Ground (ALG).

The wreckage was found on June 11 on a mountain slope in Arunachal Pradesh. All of the 13 air-warriors died in the crash.

After receiving the mortal remains of his son, Putali's father was visibly distraught at the untimely death of his son, the pillar of the family.

He said, "He was the sole breadwinner of the family, we don't know what we will do now. Who will look after us? I request the government to support our family by giving a government job one of my younger sons so that he can look after us." (ANI)

