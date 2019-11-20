Lucknow Municipal Corporation to generate bio gas, CNG from cow dung

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): In a bid to make the city's Gaushalas self-dependant, Lucknow Municipal Corporation">Lucknow Municipal Corporation has proposed a project that will generate biogas and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) from cow dung.

Indramani Tripathi, Lucknow Municipal Commissioner, told ANI: "We will get an income of Rs 25-30 lakh without investing any money. Three private companies from Maharashtra and Firozabad have shown interest in this project."

Adding that the Municipal Corporation will start the work by March next year, Tripathi said: "The Corporation has sent the proposal to the state government. Now, the cows in Gaushalas will not become a burden on anyone."

Earlier in October, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari had launched cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti under a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission in Delhi. (ANI)

