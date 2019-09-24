Lucknow: NIA conducts 'Capacity Building Programme' for police officers

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept24 (ANI): National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a three-day 'Capacity Building Programme' for 24 state police officers in Lucknow on 'Investigation of Terrorism-Related Cases.'

The training programme which commenced on Wednesday covered issues on the evolution of anti-terror Law, legal regimes, best practices in terror crime-related investigation and prosecution, case studies on investigation of terrorist acts, terror funding and FICN cases.

It also covered the topics of investigations on foreign soil, deportation and extradition procedure and mutual legal agreements and letter rogatory (MLAT/LR).

The training exercise was inaugurated by the IG, NIA in which 24 Police Officers from Superintendents of police rank to Sub-inspector from the States of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand took part.

There were seven officers from Bihar, three from Madhya Pradesh, one from Uttarakhand and 13 officers from Uttar Pradesh who took part in the high-level training programme.

The Training program was held from October 18 - 20 in Lucknow. (ANI)

