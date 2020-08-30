Lucknow: One held in Kabir Math murder case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The police on Saturday nabbed an accused in the alleged murder of an administrative officer of Kabir Math in Madiyanva area of Lucknow city.

The accused identified as Jitendra was shot in his leg while he was trying to flee the spot, the police said.

"The other accused with him managed to escape, the team is looking for him. Jitendra was shot in his leg as he was trying to escape," said DCP (North) while speaking to ANI.

An administrative officer of Kabir Math was shot allegedly by some people who came to book the place for a wedding a couple of weeks ago. He succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Kabir Math is located in the Hasanganj police station area of Lucknow. (ANI)

