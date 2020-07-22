Lucknow police announces Rs 20k reward on info related to Vikas Dubey's brother

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Lucknow police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information related to whereabouts of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's brother.

Vikas' brother, Deep Prakash Dubey, has been absconding since the Kanpur Encounter case, according to Prashant Kumar, Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh government had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to reconstitute the panel probing the encounter of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, the prime accused in the death of eight cops in Kanpur.

Appalled that Dubey was out on bail despite having numerous cases registered against him, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde sought an accurate report of all the orders and observed that this shows the failure of the system.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from the premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee". (ANI)

