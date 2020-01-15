Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey meets DGP OP Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): A day after police commissionerate system was announced for Lucknow, City's first Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey on Tuesday held a meeting with DGP OP Singh in state's capital city.

He also listed his priorities soon after the meeting and said that there should be an improvement in citizen-centric services.

"Our priority will be that the public delivery system should be more robust. Our efforts will be that public trust in police increases. Women's safety will also be one of our priorities. There should be an improvement in citizen-centric services. People should feel that there is an improvement in policing in the state," Commissioner Pandey told reporters after the meeting with the DGP.

All COs and additional SPs of Lucknow were also called in the meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on January 13, approved the proposal to set up police commissioner system in the cities of Lucknow and Noida, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said. (ANI)

