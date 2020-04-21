Lucknow Police personnel on 8-hour duty from today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Personnel of the Police Commissionerate Lucknow will be doing 8-hour duty from Tuesday, according to an order issued by Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey.

It has also been decided that police personnel, who are unwell, will not be deployed in COVID-19 hotspot areas.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh has risen to 1,184, according to the state Health Department. (ANI)

