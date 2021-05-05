Lucknow police protects monkeys, stray animals from hunger, thirst

By Kamna Hajela



Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 (ANI): At a time when no one pays attention to stray animals due to the COVID crisis and the lockdown, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Lucknow, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha and his police team distributed bananas and chickpea to stray monkeys and cows in Lucknow on Tuesday.

The police team fed the stray animals in Khurram Nagar Kukarel area of Lucknow. Food was also fed to stray animals and monkeys in the lockdown last year by the ADCP Central, and this time some of the animals were helped by the ADCP. These days, most people are not feeding stray animals.

"There is a lot of problem in getting food for them," Chiranjeevnath told ANI. He said similar assistance to stray animals is being provided by in the entire Lucknow Police Commissionerate stressing that each life is valuable. (ANI)

