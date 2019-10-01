Lucknow: Priyanka to participate in padyatra on Gandhi Jayanti

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress National General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will take part in a padyatra to be organized here on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) said in a release that the padyatra will be organized on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

It will be conducted from Shaheed Smarak to Hazratganj GPO in the city.

UPCC requested the public to take part in the padyatra in large numbers. (ANI)

