Lucknow: Protest against anti-CAA turned violent in Hazratganj, police resorts to baton charge

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Hazratganj area turned violent on Thursday with the mob pelting stones and vandalising vehicles in the area.

After protesters pelted stones, the police resorted to baton charge to disperse them. Several vehicles including a media OB van was set ablaze by the crowd which was protesting against the new Citizenship Act.

While the top officials of the police rushed to the troubled parts of the city, heavy police presence was also maintained in other regions to prevent violence from spreading.

Uttar Pradesh DGP, OP Singh reached to the spot in Hazratganj where violence broke out during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Inspector General, Lucknow Range, SK Bhagat remained present in another part of the city and said that the situation near Parivartan Chowk was normal.

"You can see the situation at Parivartan Chowk, it is absolutely normal here. 300-400 people are standing here. They are being sent back after we took their memorandum. It is absolutely peaceful at Parivartan Chowk," Bhagat told ANI.

"I don't have information about Khadra. We are receiving inputs that incidents of stone-pelting took place there," he said.

Earlier, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that the administration used moderate force where section 144 was violated by a violent mob and stone-pelting happened.

Director-General of Police (DGP) OP Singh had said that Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the state and adequate forces have been deployed to maintain law and order. (ANI)

