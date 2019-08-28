Representative image
Representative image

Lucknow: RDSO to organise Mega Vendor Meet for business opportunities in railways on Aug 30

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 22:14 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a significant move to show-case greater business opportunities in the railway sector, the research arm of Indian Railways is organising a special Mega Vendor Meet in Lucknow on August 30.
"Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO) is organizing a special Mega Vendor Meet at RDSO in Lucknow on August 30, 2019. Industries from across the country are invited for this vendor meeting to encourage their participation in Indian Railways supply chain development," said an official statement on Wednesday.
The meet will focus on the RDSO controlled items which have less than three RDSO approved vendors.
"The meet shall make available a platform for direct one-to-one interaction and discussions of Industry with RDSO. Live display of selected RDSO items shall be kept at the meeting venue," the statement said.
The body has also sent intimation to Industrial bodies like Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (ASSOCHAM), Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers Association (IEEMA) for spreading awareness and inviting participation in the meet.
"In line with government's 'Make in India' programme, RDSO through such meets and other endeavours continues to reach out to Indian industry and encourage them to be the active partners in nation-building," it said.
It is also worth mentioning that RDSO has already initiated several measures to encourage vendors to register themselves for RDSO controlled items with less than three sources.
"Registration charges for items with less than three sources has been reduced from Rs 1,50,000 to Rs 10,000 for micro and small enterprises and from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 50,000 for others. Moreover, product testing charges shall also be borne by RDSO for such items," it added. (ANI)

