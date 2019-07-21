Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo/ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File photo/ANI

Lucknow scheduled to host DefExpo India 2020

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:09 IST

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): The Defence Ministry has decided to organise the 11th edition of the biennial DefExpo in Lucknow next year. In 2018, the show was held in Chennai and this is the first time that it will be held in Uttar Pradesh's capital city.
"The 11th edition #DEFEXPO2020 will be held in Lucknow (U.P.) from February 5th to 8th, 2020. The mega expo will showcase India's Defence Manufacturing Prowess. With the presence of strong defence industrial infra, U.P. is an attractive destination for defence investment," a tweet by the Raksha Mantri Office (RMO) on Sunday said.
The Expo offers an excellent opportunity for the Indian defence industry to showcase its capabilities and promote its export potential. The theme of the DefExpo India- 2020 will be 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub' and focus will be on 'Digital Transformation of Defence'.
The shows are conducted at an international level, which not only facilitates Business-to-Business (B2B) interaction with senior foreign delegations but also Government-to-Government (G2G) meetings and signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs).

The exhibition will also highlight the emergence of UP as an attractive destination for investment in the defence sector and act as a platform for alliances and joint ventures in the defence industry.
The northern state has a strong defence industrial infrastructure. It has four units of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd at Lucknow, Kanpur, Korwa and Naini (Prayagraj), nine ordnance factory units, including Kanpur, Korwa, Shahjahanpur, Firozabad and one unit of Bharat Electronics Limited at Ghaziabad.
One of the two Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs) of India is also planned in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor will encourage Defence Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), including the Indian defence industry and promote Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). The other DIC is proposed to be built in Tamil Nadu.
The DefExpo will provide an opportunity to major foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate with the Indian defence industry and help promote 'Make in India' initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The DefExpo would provide a unique platform for Defence industry OEMs, exhibitors and private industry to display their latest innovations and capabilities. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:26 IST

Bihar floods: Nitish Kumar to visit Sitamarhi today to take...

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): As the flood situation in Bihar turns grim, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of the rescue and relief operations, government officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 11:02 IST

Ahead of meeting CM, Sonbhadra victims demand money, land as...

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Ahead of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's visit, victims of the Sonbhadra firing incident demanded money and land as compensation, along with a death penalty to the perpetrators.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:34 IST

Uttrakhand CM stresses on environmental conservation

Dehradun (Uttrakhand) [India], July 21 (ANI): Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday requested people to make an active contribution to environmental conservation.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:32 IST

Tanzanian woman arrested for human trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): One Tanzanian woman was arrested after the sleuths of Special Operating Team, Malkajgiri Zone, Rachakonda along with local police busted an international human trafficking racket in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:21 IST

Ex-Delhi BJP president Mange Lal Garg passes away

New Delhi (India), July 21 (ANI): Former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg died here on Sunday morning.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 10:01 IST

If we die, we shall die together, say residents of flood...

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], July 21 (ANI): As floods continue to wreak havoc in Bihar, residents of Dhadhiya village have shown exemplary unity in times of distress. The residents, along with their cattle, have gathered at one place so that they are together in case the situation worsens further.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:53 IST

TMC to be swept away from WB by 2021: Babul Supriyo

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 21 (ANI): Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that Trinamool Congress will be 'swept away' from the state by 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:46 IST

UP: 3 more FIRs registered against Azam Khan for land grab

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): Three more FIRs have been registered against Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan in connection with land encroachment cases in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:35 IST

Subodh Kant Sahay attacks JPCC president Ajoy Kumar, says he...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay attacked Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Dr Ajoy Kumar for lack of commitment towards the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:27 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in north interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Telangana and Madhya Maharashtra today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 09:07 IST

Doctors at Delhi hospital arrange around Rs 11 lakh for minor's...

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Doctors at Max Hospital, Saket arranged around Rs 11 lakh for a seven-year-old boy's pediatric liver transplantation surgery when his parents expressed their inability to pay the entire amount for the treatment.

Read More

Updated: Jul 21, 2019 08:45 IST

Suffering from paralysis, young Asiatic lion dies in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 21 (ANI): A five-year-old male Asiatic lion, who was suffering from paralysis, died due to multiple organs failure at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Read More
iocl