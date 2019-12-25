Lucknow: Schools, educational institutions to open as per schedule

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The district administration on Wednesday clarified that no orders have been issued regarding the closure of schools and educational institutions. It must be mentioned that government and private schools are closed in several districts of Uttar Pradesh in the backdrop of a sudden dip in the mercury.

"No orders regarding leaves in schools and educational institutions have been passed. The schools will remain open as per the schedule decided by the respective management," the administration clarified.

The administration added that the schools will reopen after the winter vacations as per their schedule.

The temperature has dipped severely in several parts of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi in the past few days.

Administration in several districts like Baghpat and Bulandshahr has ordered schools to remain closed till December 27 following the dip in temperature. (ANI)

