Lucknow schools up to class 8 to be shut till Jan 10 due to cold

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): District administration on Wednesday announced that schools from pre-primary till class 8 will remain shut till January 10 due to cold wave conditions here.

The District Magistrate of Lucknow issued the order regarding the closure of all schools till class 8.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thunderstorm or duststorm in Lucknow on Thursday. (ANI

