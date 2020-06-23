Lucknow: Shakti Bhawan closed after an employee tests COVID-19 positive

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): An employee of Shakti Bhawan, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) headquarters, was found coronavirus positive on Monday.

The Chief Medical Office (CMO), Lucknow has asked the energy department office to shut for the next 48 hours.

The CMO also directed the organisation to conduct sanitisation of the premises and also to do contact tracing of the victim as per the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. (ANI)

