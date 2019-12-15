Lucknow: Son of victim's friend among two arrested for elderly couple's murder

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Two men, including a son of victim's friend, were arrested on Friday for allegedly looting and murdering an elderly couple at their residence in Sahadatganj police station area of Lucknow earlier this week.

The couple was found dead at their residence on December 12 and following a probe in the incident, police have ascertained robbery as the motive behind the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani on Friday said, "Two accused, 21-year-old Usman and 23-year old Akib have been arrested. On interrogation, we came to know that Usman is the son of victim's friend".

The couple was earlier found dead in a pool of blood on Thursday following which district police begin a probe and identified the accused using surveillance camera.

"We received information about a couple lying in a pool of blood inside their house. Immediately, the police reached the spot. Around 10 police teams actively started working to solve this case. We identified the accused based on the CCTV footage," he added.

According to the police, Usman had hatched the plan to carry out loot at the deceased couple's house.

"The accused looted the currency and jewelry from the couple's residence and committed the murder," said Naithani. (ANI)

